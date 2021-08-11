Salman Khan shares picture with Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, but all that netizens spot in the click is the black buck

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu is currently living her dream as she recently met her favourite Bollywood superstar . She shared a picture in which she was seen hugging him while flashing a wide smile on her face. "Thank you @beingsalmankhan sir. I am a big fan of you and its like a dream come true for me," she wrote on Instagram. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty, Alia Bhatt, Disha Parmar and more celebs from Bollywood and Television industry were trolled this week – find out why

Salman also shared the same picture on his Instagram and wrote, "Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always!" However, what netizens spotted in the click was the black buck on the scarf that he was wearing. Soon, many people started taking digs at the Dabangg Khan referring to the deer printed on the cloth. One user even gave twist to a dialogue from his movie that says, "Hiran Devil Ke Piche.. Devil Hiran Ke Piche... Too Much Fun."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal in the women's 49 kg category on July 24, is a native of Nongpok Kakching village in Imphal East district, around 25 km from Imphal. She was accorded a hero's welcome on her return to Manipur on July 27.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and have commenced shooting for the spy thriller Tiger 3, which was put on hold due to the pandemic. It is a closely guarded set and one can expect no picture to leak from there. Salman and Katrina's fitness will be tested in this schedule as well as the extensive overseas schedule that is set to start from mid-August. Salman is building a physique that he has never carried off before.

Tiger 3 is the third part of the spy thriller franchise starring Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif. The first installment Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second released in 2017 and was directed by .