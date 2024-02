Salman Khan is currently in Dubai along with his family for a CCL. The entire media reached out to have a glimpse of the superstar as he was with his famous attending the CCL. And at the event what has grabbed everyone's attention is the way Salman is showering kisses at his mom Salma Khan. This video is the best thing you will see on the internet today, the video of Salman Khan is going viral, fans are having an emotional meltdown and call the superstar child at heart. Salman Khan often tells his fans to be utmost respective towards their parents and the Tiger 3actor practices what he preaches. Also Read - The Unbeatable Duo: Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, the dynamic hosts that India loves

Watch the adorable video of Salman Khan kissing his mom Salma Khan at CCL and stealing millions of hearts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans drop adorable comments after watching tis video. One user commented, "Mashaallah kamyab hone ka ye hi reason hai". One more user said," He is a good son". IOne fan wrote, "Inke sath maa baap ki dua hi h Sach m he Is very Good son". Also Read - Salman Khan fell in love with this actress as a teen, wanted to grow up and marry her [Watch]

Salman Khan is blessed to have his parent's blessings at this age and hence he never takes this blessing for granted. Salma Khan who is the most precious gift in superstar son Salma Khan's life too cannot stop smiling and reciprocating all the love by the actor. Also Read - Salman Khan reveals why Mrunal Thakur was replaced by Anushka Sharma in Sultan; says 'She didn't look like...'

Watch the video of Salman Khan

Salman Khan wanted to have a wife like his mother

In one of the chat shows of Farah Khan, Salman Khan appeared with his mom Salma where she revealed that how he wants a wife like his mom, and it's difficult to have it in this era. Till date the superstar is unmarried. And the chances of him getting married are zero as he had admitted that the age of his marriage has passed.