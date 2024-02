Salman Khan hasn't officially announced his next release after the 2023 film Tiger 3. Ardent fans of Salman were getting impatient as to why the superstar had not signed any film. While it's confirmed that the actor won't have any releases in 2024, recent reports suggest that he is preparing for a 2025 Eid release. Yes, if rumours are to be believed, Salman Khan has signed his next movie, which will be directed by AR Murugadoss. Also Read - Elvish Yadav, Nayanthara and more celebs who slapped common people

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande reveals she avoids Bigg Boss 17 reunion parties; says 'Mujhe anxiety issues ho gaye'

Salman Khan, AR Murugadoss' next film: Check out the budget, genre and other details

According to a recent report in Pinkvilla, Salman Khan and his good friend Sajid Nadiadwala had been waiting for the right project to collaborate on for a long time. Their last film together was Kick in 2014. Since then, the actor-producer duo had been waiting to collaborate on a project which will be larger than life. Sajid finally found an action film that he thought Salman would be the perfect actor for. Ghajini director AR Murugadoss is also excited about Salman Khan's acceptance of the film. As for other details, the movie is set to be one of the most expensive films of Salman Khan's career. The makers estimate the entire budget of the film to be around 400 crores. The yet-to-be-titled film will be extensively shot in European countries, including Portugal. Some portions will also be shot in India. The shoot of the film is scheduled to begin around June or July 2024, and the makers plan to shoot the film without any major breaks, aiming to complete the shoot by the end of 2024. AR Murugadoss wants to ensure that the action in the untitled film will be something that people haven't seen in any other Bollywood or South Indian films. Also Read - Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli take a dig at Bigg Boss 17 success party; here's how netizens reacted

Trending Now

Check out this video of Salman Khan below:

The rest of the cast is in the process of being finalized. Apart from Salman Khan, no other actor has been officially signed. After Tiger 3, Salman wanted to do a larger-than-life project, and when Sajid Nadiadwala offered him this film, he was blown away by the script, especially its story.