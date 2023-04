Salman Khan is indeed one of the most loved stars in the entertainment industry. He is a superstar and one of the last to have the stardom and fame of the level he currently enjoys. He is not the one to mince his words while talking about something that he doesn't like. And that's what has happened even now. The actor has slammed the new generation of actors at a recent press conference event. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor called out the new generation of actors for hiking their fees. He went on to add that he alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and more stars will tire the new generation out. Also Read - Did Salman Khan just drop a hint of being in a relationship? Here's what the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star said [Watch video]

Salman Khan says he, SRK, Aamir, Ajay and Akki will tire out new Gen actors

Salman Khan always grabs headlines in Entertainment News when he speaks his mind out. And at a recent event, the Tiger 3 actor was asked about the new generation of actors in Bollywood. The actor praised them and said that all of them are very focused and hard-working. However, he does adds that he and the four others will not give up so easily. He also lists the five of them which include himself, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

Salman Khan slams the new generation actors for hiking their fees

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor said that he and the rest (SRK, Akki, Ajay and Aamir) will give the new generation actors a run for their money. He adds that they all will tire them out. "Hum logo ke picturein chalti hai, hum price badha dete hai. Woh uske chakkar me, jab hume nahi milta, price badha dete hai. Kyu bhai?" he asks slamming them. Salman seems to be taking a jibe at actors who take on the scripts they miss out on.

Karan Johar's statements on fees hike by younger actors

Salman Khan's statement comes after Karan Johar's statement on young actors hiking their fees by 100 per cent. At a roundtable conference with Film Companion earlier this year, Karan Johar had lashed out at the younger actors who are yet to prove their mettle and worth at the box office. He slammed them for demanding Rs 20 crores for no reason. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director adds that they bring out the report card to show them the opening day business of their films. The filmmaker had added that he would rather pay the technicians more who actually make the film special.