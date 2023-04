Salman Khan has become Shehnaaz Gill's mentor, not only professionally but also personally. And now this latest video is only prof tattoo saying he wants her to move on, get married, and lead a happy life. Salman Khan used Kapil Sharma’s platform to slam SidNaaz fans for not letting Shehnaaz move on and for almost pressuring her into not leading a happy life. Well. It’s clearly unfair on Shehnaaz, as her personal life is so open to the public that she is definitely under pressure to not move on.

Watch the video of Salman Khan slamming Sidnaaz fans for NOT letting Shehnaaz Gill move on; don't miss her reaction.

In this video, you can see Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor slamming SidNaaz fans and claiming that even Sidharth Shukla, who is dead now, will want her to move on, and what is SidNaaz? Can’t she fall in love with someone, get married, and lead a happy life? Later, he directly tells Sana to move on. Kapil Sharma totally agrees with the superstar, while Shehnaaz Gill chooses to keep her mother. We wonder if this video will have a negative impact on Shehnaaz until Sidnaaz fans want her to move on.

After Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz to move on in the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer, the speculation around her relationship with once again started, and in fact, there are claims that they have been living together, but only because Sana’s name is associated with Sidharth Shukla, she is afraid of openly telling the story. Earlier, Shehnaaz had slammed the news of being in a relationship with Raghav and maintained that he is just her friend. Shehnaaz Gill will soon be making her debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, along with Salman Khan, starring Raghav Juyal and many other actors in the pivotal roles.