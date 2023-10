The boxing match in Riyadh between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou was attended by a number of celebrities. We had Cristiano Ronaldo, Abdu Rozik and Salman Khan in the house. In fact, the Bollywood superstar was seen next to Ronaldo and his lovely wife, Georgina Rodriguez. The picture is going viral on social media. Netizens who were present at the match said that Salman Khan was so engrossed in the proceedings that he did not bother about who was seated besides him. Abdu Rozik has shared some lovely pics with both the superstars from the event. Salman Khan looked very handsome in a black suit. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Wild card contestant Samarth Jurel believes Isha Malviya is at fault; says, 'Usne jhooth bola hai'

Netizens are said that this is the crossover that no expected at the end of 2023. Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 which is releasing on Diwali day all over India. Given the organic buzz around the film, people are hoping for it to make close to Rs 1,000 crores.

Biggest Megastar of Indian cinema Salman Khan with football King Cristiano Ronaldo.#SalmanKhan #CR7? pic.twitter.com/Y5v9i9V1P4 — Rogue Prince (@bloodprince_1) October 29, 2023

Abdu Rozik has also shared many pics from the event. He is also a boxer and promotes many sports events in the Middle East and Central Asia. The singer looked dapper in a white suit.

Salman Khan is back as super spy Tiger/Avinash Singh Rathore in the movie. Katrina Kaif makes a comeback as Zoya while Emraan Hashmi is supposedly the biggest baddie in the history of the franchise.