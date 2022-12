’s 57th birthday bash was a night to remember there were many iconic moments that occurred that night but one of the most memorable one was how Slaman Khan still shared the strongest bond with his ex . The superstar was supposed to get married to her but fate decided otherwise. Last night at the bash the world witnessed the special bond the Tiger still shared with the former Bollywood beauty. Salman comes out of the party and plants a kiss on Sangeeta's forehead and sees her off to the car, but Shera his bodyguard walks ahead to open the car door, Salman Khan stops him back and himself goes to open the car. And this gesture of Salman was caught on camera and netizens have hilarious reactions on the same. Also Read - Is Kartik Aaryan going to ring in New Year 2023 with rumoured girlfriend Pashmina Roshan? Here's the truth

Watch the video of Salman Khan stopping Shera to open Sangeeta Bijlani's car door

One user wrote, " Sallu bhai to shera be like: bhai bhai mera maal he". Another suer commented, " Tu dur re shera meri x gf he bhi room me le jake selibret karta hu fir shera ne kaha bhai me bhi aau kya". Another user said," Salman be like - Abe ruk.. Darwaja main kholunga". Clearly the netizens are having a field day over this video. Shera has been working with Salman Khan since more than 20 years now.

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bilbao were engaged and they were all set to get married but alter the wedding was called off and it was reported that Sangeeta caught him cheating and had even claimed that he doesn't deserves to be someone's partner and more. But seems like they have let the bygones be bygones and today are extremely cordial with each other. Well like they say time is the best medicine.