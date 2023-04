Salman Khan doesn’t beat around the bushes and speak his heart out. The actor is known for his straight forward attitude and personality. Recently Bhaijaan exposed the Indian awards at the launch event of the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023. The actor who has been ruling the cinema for three decades now knows the insight into the industry. Starting his career being an actor in 1988 he is now one of the most successful and powerful producers in Bollywood. At the age of 57 years, he is still killing on silver screens and enjoys a crazy fanbase. Also Read - Salman Khan reveals 'Mujhe Shah Rukh Khan ke sath jabardasti award de diya' at Filmfare press conference [Watch Video]

Salman Khan slams award shows

who has lived in the Hindi film industry for so many years has slammed the awards shows. The Tiger 3 star was present at the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 press conference where he spoke of various topics surrounding the industry. He didn't shy to castigate awards at an award show event. Bhaijaan mirrored the reality stating awards are given to the ones who are present or whosoever performed. He said there is no originality left, the genuineness of an award has vanished. He further added that if someone is close to the host then that particular person is receiving back-to-back awards. Also Read - Salman Khan slams new Gen actors for hiking fees, says he, SRK, Aamir, Akshay and Ajay will tire them out

Jitesh ke kareeb jo hai uske woh de deta hai award ?#SalmanKhan been exposing Filmfare ? those who don’t know him Jitesh Pillai is the main man of Filmfare pic.twitter.com/HUmP1tjFGT — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) April 5, 2023

The video of him criticizing the awards show is going viral on social media. A fan page of Salman Khan posted the video on Twitter. As the video spread like fire on the internet fans are hailing the star. A Twitter user said “Only Bhaijaan can do this”, while another said Bhai on Fire. Netizens hailed him for denouncing the originality of awards at an awards press conference. Also Read - Did Salman Khan just drop a hint of being in a relationship? Here's what the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star said [Watch video]

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on 21st April 2023. He has the most awaited Tiger 3 in the pipeline and will face off with in Yash Raj Films Tiger vs Pathaan. After the on-screen presence of two superstars in Pathaan created a rage the makers planned to make on the two characters.