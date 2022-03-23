Salman Khan summoned by Andheri Court for alleged assault on a TV journalist in 2019

Salman Khan and his legal woes seem to be never-ending. A new case is being heard against the actor. It is about the alleged assault on a TV journalist by him and his bodyguard on the streets of Mumbai. They allegedly got physical with the person in 2019. News agency ANI reported that the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court has issued a process against Salman Khan and his bodyguard Mohammed Nawaz Iqbal Shaikh. Both have been summoned on April 5, 2022. Both of them have been charged against sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Also Read - Trending pics of the day: Celina Jaitly's awkward pose with Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner's baby bump and more

The magistrate issued the process saying that there was the victim's statement, a police report and other material on record. He said the prima facie evidence in the allegations made by the complainant are enough to support the case, and so the proceedings stand valid. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Celina Jaitly's awkward TB picture with Priyanka Chopra goes viral; Chunky Panday REACTS to Ananya Panday's trolling and more

As per by the Hindustan Times, the Metropolitan Magistrate RR Khan said, "The matter was referred to D N Nagar police station for investigation under section 202 of CrPC (Postponement of issue of the process), the police have informed that the offences under section 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code are made out against accused persons. Keeping in view the self speaking material on record, positive police report and other material on record, there are sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused persons for the offences under sections 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Hence, I am satisfied to issue process against the accused persons." Also Read - Trending South News Today: Salman Khan threatens to leave Chiranjeevi's Godfather, RRR maker SS Rajamouli says shooting Ram Charan's intro was scary and more

Salman Khan and his bodyguard allegedly assaulted a TV journo Ashok Pandey on April 24, 2019. It seems he was filming Salman Khan on the street but without his permission. It seems Salman Khan got upset and allegedly told his security to thrash him. He accused the actor of harming him and his phone that had the recorded video. Ashok Pandey said he complained at the local police station but they dismissed the matter. Pandey said the whole matter got delayed due to COVID-19. The man said he is happy that the court has recognized the matter and taken cognizance of the same. The actor has films like Godfather, Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on the anvil.