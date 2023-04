's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been a decent success at the box office. While many found the story lackadaisical, people loved how the makers showed the heroism of Salman Khan. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is doing well at the single screen theatres of the country. This year, he has one more big movie Tiger 3 lined up. Fans are very excited for the franchise as Salman Khan is terrific as the spy. This time, we also have a cameo of as Pathaan in the film. It seems Salman Khan is in talks with for a film. It will come out on Eid 2024. Karan Johar is planning a big budget movie and wants to rope in Salman Khan for the same. Also Read - Fahmaan Khan reveals his relationship status and marriage plans

THIS DIRECTOR ON BOARD FOR SALMAN KHAN-KJO FILM

Shershaah was one of the biggest hits of 2o21. It gave a fresh lease of life to the career of . It seems Karan Johar has decided to bring in Vishnu Vardhan to direct Salman Khan. Talks between the parties are going on for a long time. Though they are yet to sign the contract the matter is almost finalised. This has been reported by Bollywood Hungama. Salman Khan played the role of Aman in Karan Johar's debut film . This film will mark their reunion after 25 years if it happens. In between, it was said that he had signed on Salman Khan for Shuddhi. But the film got shelved. Karan Johar wants to make a grand film with him.

VISHNU VARDHAN CAN DELIVER THE GOODS

The movie is being planned for Eid 2024. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "And to ensure its massy appeal and entertainment value who better than Vishnu Vardhan, who has not only directed Shershaah but has in the past given us some rather entertaining films in the south industry." He has made movies like Billa, Panjaa, Anjali and Sarvam in the past.

Of late, we have seen that Salman Khan has done maximum movies with . Tiger 3 is going to be the big release of November 2023. is paired with him while is the villain.