Salman Khan needs no introduction. He is one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. The Dabangg Khan is known for his swag that translates into box office numbers. His films are expected to be a box-office hit. But in recent times, Salman Khan's movies have struggled to mint numbers. The recent one is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Even though the film has performed extremely well compared to many other top Bollywood films that released post pandemic, it did not have the impact that of other Salman Khan films. And now, there are reports suggesting that Salman Khan has taken a break from signing films as he is in a 'retrospective mood'.

As reported by News18, a source stated that Salman Khan has received offers for six big films. But he hasn't signed any and is going to wait for a while. He is waiting for his next big release Tiger 3 to hit the screens. He will see how the film is received by the audience and only then he will decide about his future projects. The source was quoted saying, "Salman Khan is in 'retrospect mood' about his upcoming films. Reportedly, the actor has been offered six films but he is 'refraining' from signing any of them. It is suggested that Salman is currently waiting for the release of Tiger 3 and it is only after its release that Khan might decide his future projects."

If all this is true, it is speculated that Salman Khan will not have an Eid release next year. It was after a gap of a few years that Salman Khan returned to the theatres on the festive of Eid with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, neither Salman Khan or his team has confirmed these reports.

All about Tiger 3

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next big release, i.e., Tiger 3. There are high expectations from the film as the first two instalments have turned out to be super duper hit. Given the excitement around the film, Tiger 3 is expected to break quite a few box office records. The film helmed by will also see in a special appearance. Latest reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan is soon going to begin shooting for an high-octane action sequence for Tiger 3 soon. The film will hit theatres during Diwali.