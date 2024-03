Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 and has been lying low and quietly shooting his films. The actor, though, was seen at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding in Jamnagar recently. And now, finally, Salman Khan has announced a new film. There have been reports about Salman joining hands with a popular South Indian director. And the reports have come true as Salman himself announced the movie just now.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news updates on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel now. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more celebs who own expensive pets

Salman Khan confirms film with AR Murugadoss

Just a couple of minutes ago, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle and announced his next with the South Indian director known for his works, Holiday, Spyder, Raangi and many more movies. He expresses his happiness for his upcoming collaboration with the 'exceptionally talented' director, AR Murugadoss, and also his good friend, Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman says that it is a very special film for him and he seeks blessings and love from everyone. Salman also confirms the release of the movie which is EID 2025. There is no title announced yet. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan puts an end to nepotism debate; says ‘Being a star kid doesn’t...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Watch this video of Salman, SRK and Aamir from Ambani pre-wedding here:

Talking about the upcoming new movie, fans have been guessing a lot about what could it be. Ever since the rumours of their collaboration first surfaced, people guessed it might be Kick 2. For those not in the know, fans have been eagerly awaiting for the actor to reprise his role in the much-loved action movie. Last year, Sajid Nadiadwala opened up on working on Kick 2 with Salman. He revealed that the movie is on paper but the shoot might still take time. The producer shared that he is waiting for the cinema consumption to be back to what it was pre-COVID. Also Read - When Sunny Deol got 'upset' after losing some muscle; did the unimaginable to maintain his beefed up body

On the other hand, Salman Khan reportedly has Tiger vs Pathaan and a couple more projects in the pipeline. As per IDMb, he has a Vishnu Vardhan and Karan Johar project. Some say it is The Bull. While some say The Bull is another project altogether. IMDb lists The Bull as a different project. He also has a Sooraj Barjatya movie in the pipeline.