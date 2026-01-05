Salman Khan to do action-comedy film with The Family Man makers Raj and DK? Here’s what we know

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is certainly busy with his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. However, a recent report revealed that the actor is planning to do action-comedy film with The Family Man directors Raj and DK. Read on to know more.

Big news has come out about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Salman Khan is in talks with popular filmmaker duo Raj and DK for a new film. This is the same duo that has made hit projects like The Family Man and Farzi. Currently, the talks are in the initial stages, but the project is said to be a big-scale action-comedy film. According to sources, the film will be a perfect blend of action and comedy, which goes well with Salman Khan's on-screen and off-screen image. Also, Raj and DK's different style of storytelling can make this film something new and fresh. It is being said that if Salman Khan says yes to this project, then the makers are planning to make it on a big budget and large scale.

Salman Khan to do action-comedy film with The Family Man makers Raj and DK?

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Salman Khan has heard the basic idea of the film, and he has liked it. However, no final decision has been taken on the film yet. According to the source, the film will present Salman in a different way, which will be an opportunity for his fans to see something new. Currently, the script is being finalised, and creative discussions are going on.

Salman Khan already has many films in the lineup, so the timeline of this project is also being discussed. If all goes well and Salman Khan gives the green signal to the film, the makers can prepare to take it on floors by the end of 2026. Right now, the entire focus is on locking the script and finding the right time so that this film can be made in the right way. “If everything falls into place and Salman comes on board, the makers are looking to take the film on floors by the end of 2026. At the moment, it’s all about aligning creatively and locking the script,” source reveal. At the moment, the project is only in the discussion stage, and an official announcement will be made only after Salman Khan's approval.

Salman Khan’s upcoming project

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films. The film, starring Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh, is based on true events. Battle of Galwan is scheduled to release in theatres on April 17, 2026.

