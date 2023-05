Salman Khan is one of the most loved superstars in the country. He is winning hearts with his stint in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, his recent release which came out on EID. He also grabbed headlines with his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat. The actor's candid demeanour and revelations shocked everyone indeed. While the actor is shooting and prepping for the release of his next, he has now grabbed headlines for his latest social media post. And it has led to speculations about whether Salman Khan is going to lend his voice to a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 character. Also Read - Salman Khan takes a break from signing new films; relooking at his choices post Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Salman Khan to lend voice to his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3's Groot?

Salman Khan is reportedly listening to scripts but has put on hold everything since he is gearing up for the release of starrer Tiger 3. And while there's still time, the actor has been sharing a lot of posts on social media. His promotion for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is proof of the same. And recently he shared a video in which he had been watching the movie Guardians of the Galaxy. Well, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is just a couple of days away from its release. And Salman seems to be obsessed with Groot's character.

While watching the video, he is called for a press conference. Thereupon, he answers the questions of the journalists with just one phrase, that is, 'I am Salman' much similar to the dialogue of Groot, 'I am Groot'. Salman's quirky video is going viral and fans are loving his this side. The last question, however, is quite funny as he chooses to slip into Peter Quill played by to ignore the question about his singlehood. And the best part is his caption to the post!

Watch the video of Salman Khan about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3 movie deets

The film is a third installment which will see Chris Pratt, , , , Pom Klementieff, and more reprising their roles. Talking about Groot, the character is voiced by none other than . Guardian of Galaxy Vol 2 is releasing on 5th May 2023. The Vol 2 had come out in 2017.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is in talks with for a film.