Salman Khan fans are now waiting for Tiger 3 to come on Diwali. Fans want the superstar to set screens ablaze as Tiger/Avinash Singh Rathore once again. The actor's last film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan did not do very well. In fact, die-hard fans of the actor were upset seeing him in the remake film. The director Farhad Samji also got brutally trolled on social media. It seems Salman Khan is now choosing scripts very carefully. We have seen that the pandemic has made audiences very discerning. They are quick to reject sub par content and entertainment. His next movie is with Vishnuvardhan.

Salman Khan to lose weight for Vishnuvardhan film?

Salman Khan is reportedly losing some weight for his movie with Vishnuvardhan. He is going to play the role of a paramilitary officer. The superstar feels he is in good shape. We know that he always has a good physique due to his passion for fitness and workouts, but it seems he will monitor his diet as well. Fans want to see him look his best, like what he did in films like Ek Tha Tiger and Kick. Salman Khan does not need too much effort to swing back into shape anyways.

#SalmanKhan bhai will be losing his weight for his next film with Karan & Vishnu Vardhan. I just want Salman to get back into this shape once again. this was his best look and shape. ♥️? https://t.co/8PYsaN7zdV — ????? ? (@Steve_SKFan) September 7, 2023

Vishnuvardhan and Salman Khan film a special one

The Vishnuvardhan movie is going to be bankrolled by Dharma Productions. He has already done Shershaah with the same production house. It was a critically acclaimed movie starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The shoot will start in the month of November. They will be shooting for seven to eight months. Salman Khan will be seen in a bald look on Bigg Boss 17 as well. He has finished the promo shoot of the same in Goregaon. Considering that the shoot of Tiger Vs Pathaan also stars early in 2024, the superstar needs to maintain a great body.

Of late, we have seen how handsome all 90s stars are looking. Shah Rukh Khan is looking so youthful in all the Jawan promotions. Even Sunny Deol looks fit at 66. Bobby Deol, Aamir Khan, Fardeen Khan also look well-maintained. Salman Khan has been the fitness icon for millions of aspiring actors and young people in India. He is the original biceps boy of the industry.