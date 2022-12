Salman Khan is the godfather of Bollywood and is known to revive careers of many actors and directors and now the latest update is that the superstar is all set to work with Liger director Puri Jagannadh after his disastrous Bollywood debut Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan had heard the script by Puri Jagannadh and he is yet to give his nod and give all the formalities are yet on the very initial stage. The source quoted to the entertainment portal, The script has just been narrated verbally and the formalities are still to be worked out. But Bhai has said agreed in principle and this was the only icebreaker And now that the superstar has given his nod, the makers will start shaping the script as per his stature. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s fees reduced by 50 percent after five weeks extension announcement due to THIS reason? [Exclusive]

Talking about the film is based on the action genre. Puri has bounced back and how and he very well knows the superstar has very strong and loyal followers in Bollywood and this time he won't make any mistakes this time. Liger was a dream project and the failure did deeply affect the filmmaker but he didn't give up and he hit back with all the power. This out an out actioner we will be one of the most awaited films of the superstar.

Meanwhile, there is a strong report that claimed Vijay Deverakonda has stopped taking calls from Puri Jagannadh, however, these baseless rumours have stopped affecting them. Vijay shares a great bond with Puri and his wife and south actress Charmee Kaur as well. Salman Khan's will might go on the floors next year as the superstar is busy with his films like Tiger 3 along with , Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jana along with Shehnaaz All and .