Salman Khan is all set to make his OTT debut, and fans are thrilled with this and are eagerly waiting to know the plans of the superstar. BollywoodLife has learned that the Tiger 3 star will be making a debut with a homegrown OTT platform, and the genre will mostly be action. An insider reveals, "Salman loves this OTT webseries concept, and he has zeroed in on one action-based web series that will show all the swag of the superstar. While till now everything is on a very initial stage and the makers are keeping everything under wraps,".

The insider reveals, "Salman Khan is very excited about the project, and we have given the nod to his director and have even begun the prep for the same. But right now he is focusing on Tiger 3, and then he has another film that is a hugely budgeted crossover film of between him and Shha Rukh Khan, and the tentative title is Pathaan vs. Tiger. After all this, he will begin his work on the OTT project."

Also talking about the OTT project, Salman Khan will be doing a family entertainer that will obviously not have any adult content, as he himself is against it. In his interview, the superstar spoke about how he doesn't like the adult content and is totally against it. He even demanded censorship on it and said it contained vulgarity, nudity, obscenity, and all this adult content, and he slammed the makers for the same. "Ab 15-16 saal ka bacche dekh sakte hai. Apko acha lagega apki choti se beti ye sab dekhe... padhne ke bahane.". Salman Khaj was lauded for his vision, and many of his fans support him for it.