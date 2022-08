Bollywood has had a love affair of remaking its own films as also South cinema since the longest time and there appears to be no end in sight. Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have been two superstars synonymous with remakes from the South more than anybody else. And now we hear that Salman bhai is set to add yet another remake though, this time, it won't be from the South, but closer home. In other words, he's touted to headline a remake of an erstwhile Bollywood classic. So, which is it? The answer is 1989's Tridev, starring Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah and late Amrish Puri amongst others.

Salman Khan to star in Tridev remake

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that is in talks to star in the remake of Tridev. Apparently, original director Rajiv Rai approached Salman with the idea and he loved it. As the Tridev remake is expected to have a completely contemporary touch, a new director is being sought along with the rest of the cast. An announcement about Salman doing the film and other details is expected in the near future.

Cast and Director of the remake with Salman Khan to be decided

So, have you guessed it yet? If not, then stay tuned to this space for more as we'll be revealing the name of the film very shortly. Till then, let the suspense simmer on the surface. What we can reveal for now besides what we already have is that it seems the original Director and producer of the movie approached Salman for the remake, and our source adds that he's given his unofficial nod. However, a new Director will be helming it and the rest of the cast, too, is yet to be finalised.