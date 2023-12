As Salman Khan turns 59 on December 27, we take a look at his Bollywood box office supremacy. Salman’s reign over the Indian box office is indeed, a product of many aspects. His acting journey started in 1988, striking gold with the romantic blockbuster, Maine Pyar Kiya. He didn't just stop there; he transformed his image with action-packed flicks, and consistent show-stealers, thereby setting new records. With an army of loyal fans and wide-reaching charm accompanying his diverse acting chops, Salman Khan has earned his crown as the unchallenged champion of the Indian box office. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan wedding: Father Salim Khan reacts to son's second marriage

Salman Khan, a highly popular and successful actor in Bollywood, has attained the status of being the king of the box office in India. So, how did he manage to achieve this remarkable feat? Here are some factors that contributed to his rise and success:

Debut and early successes

Salman Khan made his debut in 1988 with the film Biwi Ho To Aisi, but it was his breakthrough role in Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 that catapulted him to stardom overnight. He continued to deliver hits like Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Karan Arjun, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, establishing himself as a romantic hero and a family entertainer.

Image transformation and action films

In the late 2000s, Salman Khan reinvented himself with movies like Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, and Ek Tha Tiger, which showcased his action skills and macho persona. These films resonated with the masses and single-screen audiences, who loved his style, dialogue delivery, and stunts. He also introduced signature dance moves and shirtless scenes that became his trademarks.

Consistent performances and record-breaking films

Salman Khan has been a consistent performer at the box office, delivering one hit after another and breaking numerous records. He holds the record for the most number of films in the 100 crore, 200 crore, and 300 crore clubs in India. He has also achieved the remarkable feat of having six films with worldwide collections exceeding 400 crore. Some of his biggest hits include Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat, which have been praised for their content, direction, and performances.

Loyal fan base and mass appeal

Salman Khan enjoys a loyal and dedicated fan base that supports him unconditionally and watches his films on the first day, first show. He has a strong mass appeal, particularly among the youth, lower and middle classes, and rural and semi-urban areas, as they relate to his characters and values. His popularity and goodwill are further enhanced by his generosity and humanitarian work through his charity, Being Human Foundation.

Versatility and experimentation

Salman Khan has demonstrated his versatility and willingness to experiment as an actor by taking on diverse roles and genres. He has excelled in comedy, drama, romance, action, thriller, and even musicals, impressing both critics and audiences with his range and depth. He has also collaborated with new and young talent, providing opportunities to newcomers and outsiders in the industry.

Salman Khan has been the undisputed king of the box office in India and continues to captivate the hearts and minds of millions of fans. As we celebrate his birthday on December 27, we wait to know what he has in store for fans next.