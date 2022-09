Salman Khan recently made news for the Ganapati celebrations at his home. The actor has been busy shooting for his films and has also been attending events and such. He recently attended the birthday party of a producer, Murad Khetani. The party was held at a plush restaurant in Bandra. It was late in the night when Salman Khan left for his home. Salman's appearance while leaving the party has become the talk of the town. The Tiger 3 star is getting brutally trolled for being drunk and also leaving with a glass in his hand. Also Read - From Saif Ali Khan to Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood celebs whose Love bites made a lot of noise

Salman Khan gets trolled and fat-shamed

Salman Khan has been grabbing headlines for a lot of reasons lately. Be it his movies or his appearances, etc. And the Bigg Boss 16 host's appearance at Murad Khetani's party also made the news. Salman Khan wore a grey tee and denim while leaving the party. He seems to have enjoyed the party a lot as he seemed in a good mood. Murad Khetani came to say goodbye to him. He hugged Salman while the latter sat down in the car. He was brutally trolled for being drunk and leaving the party with a glass of drink in his hand. That's not it, Salman was also fat-shamed. People commented about his stomach. It has been noted that Salman got a glass while entering the birthday party too. Check out the videos and the comments below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fans remember Sidharth Shukla on his first death anniversary, Nusrat Jahan to be on Bigg Boss 16 and more

Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Greed corner, Salman Khan's special tadka, contestants, launch date and more hot scoops

Salman Khan gets a death threat

A couple of weeks ago, Lawrence Bishnoi threatened Salman Khan over the blackbuck poaching case. Bishnoi threatened to kill Salman. The Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali star's security was beefed up. He reportedly got a bulletproof vehicle and has apparently applied for a gun license as well.

Salman Khan's work front

As far as films are concerned, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 alongside . He is making a cameo in and starrer Pathaan. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also stars , Shehnaaz Gill, and others. He recently surprised everyone by announcing the new film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor also has a cameo in starrer Godfather.