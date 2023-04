‘Shehnaaz, move on! said Salman Khan loudly and ear-to-ear at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the world agreed with him. Salman Khan has seen Shehnaaz Gill’s journey from the beginning, when she shared the stage with him as a Bigg Boss 13 contestant, to sharing the stage as his co-star in her Bollywood debut film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. And hence, he knows what she has gone through since Sidharth Shukla’s death, and so he wants the girl to move on. Shehnaaz was head over heels in love with Sid and showed it to the world, but fate decided otherwise. Today they are departed, and the hardest truth of life is death. Salman Khan is personally worried about Sana's future as she has seen the tragic death of Sidharth Shukla at a very young age and wants her to move on, and he even hinted of someone special in her life at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Siddharth Nigam RECALLS Tunisha Sharma's suicide; says, 'Pairo tale zameen khisak gaya'

Watch the video of Salman Khan asking Shehnaaz Gill to move in her reaction is going viral.

While Shehnaaz Gill has held strong and how, she is still cheerful but you can see the sorrow in her eyes, and it seems like now Bhaijaan has turned cupid in her life and wants her to happily move on, which she agreed to at the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan. While shooting the film, there was a strong rumour that Shehnaaz was in love with her co-star , and later she strongly slammed the news, claiming that he was just a friend. And while Salman suggested Sana move on, the rumours have once again started, but we don't know if the superstar hinted towards Raghav or someone else.

Shehnaaz is extremely happy that Bhai is with her as her real Bhai, and she cannot wait for the world to see what she has done in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way, and nothing can stop her or the question of her finding love again. Only time is the best medicine, and we wonder if she still wants time to heal as in her recent interaction on her show with Bhuvan Bam, she made it clear that she is not interested in marriage now. But will that change? Well, we hope Salman Khan's effort turns fruitful.