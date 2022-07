When people say Salman Khan is a friend for life, there is a reason for it. And the superstar actor has proved it time and again. Recently at the Vikrant Rona event, the actor became the cheerleader for his friend Katrina Kaif when Riteish Deshmukh claimed that Jacqueline Fernandez has become the finest dancer in India with all her hard work. Instantly Salman Khan said, she is not the only one. To which Jacqueline took a funny dig at the actor and said, yes even you are the best dancer. The Tiger 3 star replied to her not me, but Katrina Kaif- she too has become the finest dancer with all her hard work. And this reply Salman won millions of hearts and even the people present at the event cheered the actor for his gesture. Also Read - Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Amid marriage rumours, romantic pictures of Aamir Khan's daughter with her beau go VIRAL [View Pics]

While Riteish even agreed with the actor and told the superstar that he knows her journey better as she started to work with him. Later Salman Khan took a dig at him saying that I told Jacqueline to wait as I will give her the launch with , but she wanted to do Aladin.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been friends for years now. The couple even dated each other but maturely they handled their separation and have been friends. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are right now awaiting the release of their biggest film Tiger 3 and the promos and teasers have already created huge curiosity among the fans. While Katrina is happily married to the man of her life and Bollywood actor . And Salman Khan was extremely happy for her that finally, she has found someone whom she can settle with. The superstar reportedly gifted her a Range Rover car worth rupees 3 crores for her wedding and that grabbed a lot of eyeballs.