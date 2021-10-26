Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth trailer was launched yesterday at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) along with debutant lead actress and Director . It seems the trailer has hopefully created the necessary impact and given all Bhai fans the impetus they needed to return to cinema halls after a lengthy break. Now, the trailer was launched a day prior to birthday. So, in order to celebrate both his birthday and the Antim trailer launch, a grand party was later organized at the latter's residence. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan case 'witness' Kiran Gosavi to surrender; Saif Ali Khan won't be able to give a penny from his Rs 5000-crore property to sons and more

The birthday bash saw everyone from Salman Khan's family to close friends Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza make their presence felt. However, the person to grab the attention of all the paparazzi present was Iulia Vantur as she twinned with in a faux leather black skirt and black tee. Bhaijaan was also wearing a black tee, paired with faux leather black pants. And they even arrived together making you wonder if Iulia Vantur and Bhai are back to being a couple. Watch the video below: Also Read - Antim trailer: Salman Khan opens up on theatrical vs OTT releases; says, 'You can't enjoy a film the same way on a laptop or phone'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Opening on why he's not been paired opposite a gorgeous actress this time, which his fans eagerly look forward to, Salman Khan said, “See, the character didn't need the addition of a heroine with him. It may have seem forced and may not have gelled well with the story. Plus, we didn't want to distract the audience from the the actual plot or divert their focus from what's important in the movie. With Aayush, the story merited a girl opposite him, but not with my part. So, you don't see me paired opposite any actress in this movie. It'll be something different for the viewers, too.” Also Read - Antim trailer: Salman Khan reveals why he doesn't have a heroine in the movie like Aayush Sharma does

Antim: The Final Truth releases 26th November in theatres all over India, including Maharashtra.