Salman Khan underwent PRP treatment for hair when it was ILLEGAL in India? Filmmaker Shailendra makes SHOCKING revelation

Filmmaker Shailendra Singh has claimed Salman Khan underwent PRP hair restoration therapy when the procedure was allegedly not permitted in India, recalling the surprising incident during a visit to the actor's home years ago.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reportedly received Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy for hair restoration during a period when the technique was prohibited in India, according to director, author, and Sunburn Festival co-founder Shailendra Singh. Shailendra, who spoke on the Cyrus Says podcast, recalls watching Salman have the procedure during a visit to his home years ago.

Salman Khan received PRP treatment for hair?

Filmmaker Shailendra revealed that the subject concerning hair loss began when celebrity manager Reshma Shetty mentioned that he was getting bald. Worried, he began seeking options. Around the same time, he went to Salman's residence for a meeting, when he saw something that left him startled.

What did filmmaker Shailendra reveal?

Recalling the incident, Shailendra said, "He's eating biryani and all, and from behind a guy comes, strange looking character, puts on gloves... takes out a needle... and starts putting it in his scalp." Shocked by what he was seeing, he remembered thinking, "What the f*** is going on here bro?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Platelet-Rich Plasma therapy was then illegal in India

According to Shailendra, Salman noticed his reaction and replied, "There's a price to pay to be a star bro." He then stated that the procedure being conducted was PRP therapy and added, "That time this process was illegal," referring to the time when the treatment was not legally authorised in India.

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What is PRP therapy?

Explaining the procedure, Shailendra said, "So, basically they take your blood. They fortify it in a lab... That time it was illegal." He further claimed that several Bollywood celebrities underwent the treatment and even named the doctor and clinic where it was allegedly performed, saying, "Half the Bollywood is there, even more than half... Dr. Dinesh Jain, Sparsh Clinic, Khar."

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, as defined by the Mayo Clinic, is a regenerative treatment that uses a patient's own blood to promote healing and tissue regeneration. A little amount of blood is collected, centrifuged to isolate and concentrate the platelets, and then injected into the desired site. Platelet-rich plasma is injected into the scalp to stimulate hair follicles, enhance hair density, and promote renewal.

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