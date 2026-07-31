google-preferred

Salman Khan underwent PRP treatment for hair when it was ILLEGAL in India? Filmmaker Shailendra makes SHOCKING revelation

Filmmaker Shailendra Singh has claimed Salman Khan underwent PRP hair restoration therapy when the procedure was allegedly not permitted in India, recalling the surprising incident during a visit to the actor's home years ago.

WrittenBy
By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: July 31, 2026 9:19 AM IST
Salman Khan underwent PRP treatment for hair when it was ILLEGAL in India? Filmmaker Shailendra makes SHOCKING revelation

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reportedly received Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy for hair restoration during a period when the technique was prohibited in India, according to director, author, and Sunburn Festival co-founder Shailendra Singh. Shailendra, who spoke on the Cyrus Says podcast, recalls watching Salman have the procedure during a visit to his home years ago.

After Seema Sajdeh's elimination, Salman Khan to make SPECIAL Alliance appearance for Sohail
Also Read

After Seema Sajdeh's elimination, Salman Khan to make SPECIAL Alliance appearance for Sohail

Salman Khan received PRP treatment for hair?

Filmmaker Shailendra revealed that the subject concerning hair loss began when celebrity manager Reshma Shetty mentioned that he was getting bald. Worried, he began seeking options. Around the same time, he went to Salman's residence for a meeting, when he saw something that left him startled.

Kala Hiran controversy: Delhi HC backs Salman Khan, orders TAKEDOWN of teaser from all platforms with 24 hours
Also Read

Kala Hiran controversy: Delhi HC backs Salman Khan, orders TAKEDOWN of teaser from all platforms with 24 hours

What did filmmaker Shailendra reveal?

Recalling the incident, Shailendra said, "He's eating biryani and all, and from behind a guy comes, strange looking character, puts on gloves... takes out a needle... and starts putting it in his scalp." Shocked by what he was seeing, he remembered thinking, "What the f*** is going on here bro?"

Platelet-Rich Plasma therapy was then illegal in India

According to Shailendra, Salman noticed his reaction and replied, "There's a price to pay to be a star bro." He then stated that the procedure being conducted was PRP therapy and added, "That time this process was illegal," referring to the time when the treatment was not legally authorised in India.

What is PRP therapy?

Explaining the procedure, Shailendra said, "So, basically they take your blood. They fortify it in a lab... That time it was illegal." He further claimed that several Bollywood celebrities underwent the treatment and even named the doctor and clinic where it was allegedly performed, saying, "Half the Bollywood is there, even more than half... Dr. Dinesh Jain, Sparsh Clinic, Khar."

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, as defined by the Mayo Clinic, is a regenerative treatment that uses a patient's own blood to promote healing and tissue regeneration. A little amount of blood is collected, centrifuged to isolate and concentrate the platelets, and then injected into the desired site. Platelet-rich plasma is injected into the scalp to stimulate hair follicles, enhance hair density, and promote renewal.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

Tags:

Up Next

'My name is Gill, I know how to kill': India ODI Captain Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel JOINS The Traitors 2

Next Story

'My name is Gill, I know how to kill': India ODI Captain Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel JOINS The Traitors 2