Salman Khan UPSET with medical team of Lilavati Hospital for sharing Salim Khan's health update?

Salim Khan has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital following a brain haemorrhage. According to reports, Salman Khan is reportedly angry with hospital staff.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently going through tough times. Noted screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital following a brain haemorrhage. The family is worried about his health. Meanwhile, the media was informed about his health by the hospital, due to which the Khan family is said to be upset.

Why is Salman Khan upset with Salim Khan’s doctor?

According to reports, Salim Khan is being treated by Dr. Jalil Parkar. The doctor told the media on 18 February 2026 that Salim Khan is now out of danger, but he has been put on ventilator support. He also said that his condition is stable and a team of doctors is constantly monitoring him. Following the doctor's statement, a close source told Variety that Salman Khan and his family are unhappy that the health information was made public without his permission.

According to the source, the family believes that one's health is a private matter and it should not be reported to the media. If any update is needed, the family will provide it at the right time. Salman Khan has clearly asked the doctors and hospital administration not to share any information related to his father's health in the media. The family has also made it clear that they are offended by such public rhetoric.

Bollywood wishes Salim Khan a speedy recovery

After Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital, many film celebrities visited him. These include Javed Akhtar, Sanjay Dutt, Sangeeta Bijlani, Zeeshan Siddique, and Iulia Vantur. Family members like Aayush Sharma, Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and his wife Shura Khan were also present at the hospital. Everyone is praying for Salman Khan's speedy recovery.

All about Salim Khan

Salim Khan is one of the most respected writers in the Hindi film industry. He was born on 24 November 1935 in Indore. He came to Mumbai at a young age and initially worked as an actor. Later, he teamed up with Javed Akhtar, and together they wrote the story of many superhit films. These include memorable films like Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer, and Don. Even today, his contribution to the film industry is remembered with great respect.

