Salman Khan's marriage has been a topic of discussion for ages. There was a time when his die-hard fans wanted him to desperately settle in matrimony. But this is the only wish of Salman Khan fans that hasn't been fulfilled. The Dabangg Khan still remains to be the most eligible bachelor of Bollywood. But in the past, there have been times when Salman Khan has been very close to getting married. He was also about to marry Sangeeta Bijlani but it did not go as planned. Now, a video of Salman Khan has gone viral on social media in which he revealed that he wanted to marry Juhi Chawla.

The video is from an old interview. talks about and calls her a sweet and adorable girl. He also reveals that he asked Juhi Chawla's father if he could marry her but he received rejection. When asked the reason behind the rejection, Salman Khan says he doesn't know, maybe he did not fit the bill. Salman appears very shy in the video and it is indeed a major throwback for his fans. Juhi Chawla happily married Jay Mehta in 1995 and is now a mother of two kids. The diva distanced herself from acting for a while to concentrate on family.

Check out Salman Khan's viral video below:

On the work front, Salman Khan now has back to back films to work on. He has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan coming up soon and then there is Tiger 3. Recently, a new film of Salman Khan with was also announced. It is titled Prem Ki Shadi and it is eyeing Diwali 2023 release. Salman Khan was recently seen in Pathaan along with . He had a cameo in the film.