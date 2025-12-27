Salman Khan’s 60th birthday: Katrina Kaif makes a special birthday wish for Tiger, calls him ‘Super…’

Salman Khan's 60th birthday: Katrina Kaif made a special birthday wish to her Tiger co-star, Salman Khan, on his birthday. Here is what she said on the birthday post.

Newly turned mother and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif wished Salman Khan on his 60th birthday. While sharing a monochrome photo of Salman, the actress called the superstar ‘a superhuman’. It is a well-known fact that Salman and Katrina share a long history of personal and professional bond over the decades. The two have been friends for a very long time. Like every year, this time too, she shared a special post for Khan. While sharing a post on her Instagram stories, Katrina Kaif wrote, “Tiger Tiger Tiger....Happiest 60th Birthday To the Super Human that you are...May everyday be full of Love and Light.”

Both Salman and Katrina worked in several movies together, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005), Partner (2007), Yuvvraaj (2008), Hello (2008), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Bharat (2019) and Tiger 3 (2023).

Salman Khan’s birthday party

Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday with his family and close friends from the industry. Several celebrities including Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, MS Dhoni, Sangeeta Bijlani, Mika Singh, Maniesh Paul, Pragya Jaiswal, Zeeshan Siddiqui, and Rahul Kanwal attended his birthday party.

Salman Khan’s upcoming movie

The actor will be next seen in Battle of Galwan. As per the official premise suggested by IMDb, the movie is based on the events that took place between Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan region on June 15, 2020. 200 Indian soldiers bravely defended their territory against a force of 1200 Chinese Liberation Army soldiers. The teaser of the film was unveiled on Salman Khan’s 60th birthday. Battle of Galwan stars Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj, Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohal, Nirbhay Chaudhary, Siddharth Mooley, and Abhishree Sen in pivotal roles. The movie has been written by Shiv Aroor, Chintan Gandhi and Suresh Nair. Battle of Galwan is slated to be released in theatres on April 17, 2026. Like other Salman Khan’s movies, his film will also be released on Eid this year.

According to reports, Salman Khan will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa. The film also features Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. There is no official release date for the movie. It is a highly anticipated project, which is a female-led road trip movie. The film is set to be helmed by Farhan Akhtar. More detail about the movie is awaited.

