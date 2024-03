This video is so fulfilling, Zareen Khan is seen celebrating her birthday in the most special way possible with orphaned Muslim girls at an orphanage. The Veer actress posted videos of her mentioning how fulfilling experience it is for her to make these orphan girls a part of her celebration. In this video, you can see Zareen Khan thanking and expressing her gratitude to the girls for being a part of her small contribution. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Zareen Khan feels 'sad' for Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain; Kishwer Merchant is 'bored' of their fights

Watch the video of Zareen Khan sitting on the floor and eating along with orphan girls.

Zareen Khan is being lauded for her sweet gesture and the fans are calling her the most humble human and mention how we need such human beings more. In this video, Zareen shared a few heart breaking details about the girls and their age that will make you instantly feel grateful for your privilege."Had the most fulfilling experience spending the evening with the girls of ANJUMAN - I - ISLAM ORPHANAGE. These girls are from 6yrs to 18yrs of age. We had iftar together , chit chatted a lil , they did such amazing duas and they showered me with soooo much love that my heart felt so full and overwhelmed."The actress further wrote, "As humans, we tend to be so ungrateful at times inspite of everything the Almighty has blessed us with. I was feeling very low lately , kinda upset , kinda hurt , kinda unloved and then i met these girls and realised love comes in every form and it just washed away all my negative feelings. These girls had no parents , no home … some of them were soooo young , so small . The orphanage is their home , the authorities and care takers of the orphanage are their parents and the girls have each other as friends or siblings and yet they had the biggest smiles on their faces. The warmth in their heart brought sunshine to my gloomy day.".

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Veer along with Salman Khan and was called the look-alike of Katrina Kaif at that time.