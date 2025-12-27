Salman Khan’s ADORABLE Birthday moment with niece Ayat Sharma goes VIRAL, videos proves he is...

Salman Khan's adorable video of him celebrating his birthday with his neice Ayat Sharma is going viral on the internet. Read ahead to know more.

Salman Khan is once again winning hearts with his viral videos. The star, who turns 60 today, has been captured as he displays his softer side. New video that has gone viral shows him enjoying an adorable birthday moment with little niece Ayat Sharma. Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma's daughter Ayat was also born on December 27. As expected, the video has taken the internet by storm. In the clip, a smiling Salman is seen carrying Ayat in his arms. He adorably sings birthday song for her. The superstar looks completely comfortable as he switches from Bhaijaan to the most doting uncle, while Ayat enjoys everyone's attention. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the moment. They have been flooding social media with love and heart emojis.

What fans are commenting on the video

Fans have been obsessed with this adorable video. They are extending their birthday wish to the Dabangg actor. Comments like “Happy Birthday ???❤️sallu bhai jaan” and “Allah app ko hamesha salamat rakhe ??” have flooded the comment section of the video. The entire section is also filled with emojis, such as the birthday cake emoji and heart emojis.

How did Salman Khan celebrate his birthday?

Salman Khan continued the tradition of celebrating his birthday with his close friends and family, along with colleagues from the Bollywood film industry. He hosted a midnight party at his farmhouse, where his family members, like his father, Salim Khan, brother, Sohail Khan, and other relatives, were present. He also stepped outside to meet the fans and paparazzi and cut his birthday cake along with them. In his party, the celebrated cricketer M. S. Dhoni was also present, pictures of whom are making rounds on the internet. As per the reports, multiple other celebrities and big names from various industries also joined the birthday bash of the Dabangg actor.

Salman Khan's Battle teaser to be unveiled today

Salman Khan is all set to unveil the teaser of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, today on December 27, 2025. As per the reports, the teaser will be released between 2 pm and 4 pm as a gift from his side to his fans and admirers. This has created a strong buzz, not just around the actor, but also the patriotic war drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The upcoming film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and is going to act like a major milestone in the career of the beloved actor.

