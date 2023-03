Dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi once made a plan to assassinate Salman Khan. On Saturday, security around the actor was increased after his PA, Jordy Patel got threats from an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi. Mumbai Police has registered a case against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and another person in Bandra named Rohit Garg. Now, a friend of Salman Khan has revealed what was there in the text message of Lawrence Bishnoi. Salman Khan's friend Prashant Gunjalkar told the media that Goldy Brar asked if Salman Khan had watched the recent interview of Lawrence Bishnoi. The gangster is now in Tihar Jail. He asked Salman to apologize for the killing of a blackbuck or face the consequences. Also Read - Salman Khan lives in a simple 1bhk home; one sofa, a dining table, small gym and other details

As per a report in ETimes Prashant Gunjalkar said that he saw the email in Jordy Patel's inbox. As per the contents Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) wanted to talk to Salman Khan. He was named as the alleged mastermind of the horrific killing of Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa, Punjab. The email asked Salman Khan if he had seen his interview. It was a warning that if Salman Khan wanted to settle the matter he should have a dialogue with him face to face. The note allegedly read, "Abhi time rehte inform kardiya hai, agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega (There is still a bit of time to sort it our, or else he will pay the price).

Lawrence Bishnoi said that Salman Khan has hurt sentiments of the community by killing a blackbuck. The chinkara is seen as a holy being by tribal group who worship it. A case was filed by them against Salman Khan and other members of Hum Saath Saath Hain. It is still pending in courts. Salman Khan will be seen next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and other stars.