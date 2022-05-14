Salman Khan's apparent FIRST LOOK from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali resembles his Antim avatar but fans shower love [View Tweets]

Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal and Shehnaaz Gill (rumoured) starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is produced by Salman himself and directed by Farhad Samji. It release on 30th December.