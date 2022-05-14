Salman Khan has just dropped his new first look from one of his upcoming movies, and since it's hard to imagine that said look could be from Tiger 3, the entire Bollywood industry, trade, as also his and neutral netizens have quickly declared it to be his look from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal and Shehnaaz Gill. Sharing the pic on his official social media handle, Salman Khan captioned it: “Shooting commences for my new film…” Check it out below: Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show wrap: Kapil-Ginni Chatrath dance their heart out, Sumona Chakravarti clicks selfies with the cast

Shooting commences for my new film …. pic.twitter.com/wEQmCmayRD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 14, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali look fan reactions

It's no rocket science that Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali look bears a striking resemblance to his Antim avatar. Despite that, barring a few exceptions, most of Salman's fans and neutral moviegoers like seemed to appreciate his Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali look as evidenced from the online reactions. Here are the best tweets... Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash says her relationship with Karan Kundrra is 'not normal', 'Every little move they are watching'

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali cast and crew

, , , Zaheer Iqbal and Shehnaaz Gill (rumoured) starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is produced by Salman himself and directed by . It release on 30th December. Also Read - Alia Bhatt celebrates her 1 month of wedding with Ranbir Kapoor by sharing lovey-dovey candid pics