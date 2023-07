Salman Khan has launched many actresses. And also some child artists. Out of every beauty that he has launched, Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan is immensely popular even now. Harshaali is all grown up and has become more beautiful. The youngster was recently snapped in the city and has grabbed everyone's attention all over again. Her simplicity and beautiful smile have captured everyone's heart. And fans cannot help but compare her with a gorgeous TV beauty. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra receives an award; dedicates it to Salman Khan and Kabir Khan – Read Deets

Harshaali Malhotra grabs the attention

Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame was snapped outside a dance class in the maximum city. The child artist has been learning Indian classical dance form for some time now. Harshaali wore a purple kurta and leggings. She tied her hair in a ponytail. Harshaali was all smiles for the photogs who greeted her warmly. It doesn't feel like so many years have passed since the release of Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Harshaali's glow-up has left everyone speechless. Her video is going viral in Entertainment News.

Watch the video of Salman Khan's co-star Harshaali here:

Netizens compared Harshaali with the TV beauty

Seeing the simple look of Harshaali Malhotra, fans were reminded of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 beauty Disha Parmar. Yes, you read that right. Fans are saying that she is the cuter version of Disha, a younger version of Disha. Well, there are certain similarities indeed. They both are gorgeous and have big round eyes. Disha Parmar is one of the TOP TV stars in the country. She is winning hearts as Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. Check the comparison comments here:

Harshaali Malhotra featured in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Laut Aao Trisha, a TV show. But thereafter, she stayed away from acting and has been focussing on her studies. Harshaali is very active on social media and loves to share her dance videos. A couple of months ago, she made a rare public appearance at the screening of Salaam Venky starring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa.

On the other hand, Disha Parmar is pregnant with her first child. She is expecting a child with her husband Rahul Vaidya. The actress and singer are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary in Goa with friends right now. Disha seems to have taken a short break from her TV show to celebrate the occasion.