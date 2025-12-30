Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan comes under scrutiny among Chinese viewers over…

Salman Khan starrer Battle of Galwan sparked controversy among Chinese viewers. Here is why.

Salman Khan starrer Battle of Galwan came under major scrutiny, particularly by the Chinese audience, soon after the first look teaser was released. In the movie, Salman is playing the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, a character considered as the central figure in the depiction of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. As per a report by Global Times, a Chinese expert said on Monday that Bollywood movies largely offer entertainment and emotionally charged narratives. The expert further said that no level of cinematic exaggeration can have the capacity to alter the historical facts or weaken the People’s Liberation Army’s resolve to safeguard China’s sovereign territory.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the teaser opens with Salman Khan’s voice delivering a speech as he prepares his army and himself to confront the enemy. The next visual shows that he is moving towards the opposite side, flanked by his troops. In another shot, he is seen gripping a stick as the enemy charges at them. The teaser concludes with Salman striking someone with the stick.

TRENDING NOW

Soon after the release of the teaser, it sparked controversy as there were similarities between one of the scenes and a moment from Game of Thrones, questioning whether the film had either copied or borrowed the sequence from the show. Netizens have also raised concerns over the physical appearance and costumes of background extras. The hairstyles of actors that allegedly do not meet military standards. The inconsistency between characters’ looks and the weather conditions matched the storyline. Critics have argued that the film’s portrayal of events does not match with the facts. A user said, “Qingning Riyue v.” Another wrote, “Situka 98”, mocked the move and surrounding hype and stating, “When history falls short, Bollywood steps in.”

About the Battle of Galwan

The movie focuses on the events that took place between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan region on June 15, 2020. It focuses on the time, when 200 Indian soldiers bravely defended their territory against a force of 1200 Chinese Liberation Army soldiers. Battle of Galwan stars Chitrangda Singh, Salman Khan, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw, Vipin Bhardwaj, Heera Sohal, Abhishree Sen, Siddharth Mooley and Nirbhay Chaudhary in key roles. The film has been written by Shiv Aroor, Chintan Gandhi and Suresh Nair. It has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan himself. The movie is slated to be released in theatres on April 17, 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more