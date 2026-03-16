Salman Khan's Battle Of Galwan's title CHANGED? Actor shares new poster, fans react 'Bhaijaan always on top'

The title of the Salman Khan film Battle of Galwan has been changed. The movie is currently called Maatrubhumi.

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is Salman Khan's next project with filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia. The movie was originally called Battle of Galwan, but it is now called Maatrubhumi. Salman revealed the new title and a new poster for the movie on Instagram on Monday. The superstar captioned the post as, "May War Rest In Peace #Maatrubhumi (sic)."

Battle Of Galwan changed to Maatrubhumi

Fans of Salman are thrilled with both the new title and the new poster. A fan commented, "This is what we expected (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Bhaijaan personality always on top (sic)."

One more fan commented, "Mind blowing post looking ? Awesome (sic)."

Salman Khan shares new poster

Salman Khan shared a new poster of his upcoming film on social media on Monday, revealing the movie’s new title. In the poster, Salman appears in a fierce and intense look, and it carries the line, “Motherland: May War Rest in Peace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The poster confirms that the film, which was earlier being referred to as Battle of Galwan, will now be released under the title Motherland. However, the makers have not announced the release date yet. Because of this, many fans are speculating that the film may not release on April 17, 2026, as earlier expected.

Interestingly, a song titled Motherland from the film had already been released in January. Now, it looks like the makers have decided to use the same name as the official title of the movie.

About Matrubhoomi: May War Rest

Salman Khan’s role in the upcoming film Matrubhoomi: May War Rest in Peace is inspired by a real-life hero. In the movie, he will play Colonel B. Santosh Babu, an Indian Army officer who was posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra for his courage and sacrifice.

The story of the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, a violent confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh. The incident was one of the most serious military standoffs between the two countries in recent years.

The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also features Chitrangada Singh, who will be seen alongside Salman Khan in an important role.

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