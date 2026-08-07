Salman Khan's Being Human lands in legal TROUBLE as Chandigarh court issues notice in Rs 3 crore dispute, sister Alvira also named

A Chandigarh court has issued a pre-cognisance notice to Salman Khan, Being Human Foundation, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and others in a cheating case linked to a Rs 3 crore Being Human jewellery franchise investment.

A district court in Chandigarh has issued a pre-cognisance notice to Bollywood star Salman Khan's Being Human Foundation, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and the directors of Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd in connection with a cheating case involving a Being Human jewellery franchise. According to Live Law, Judicial Magistrate Dr Ambika Sharma issued the decision and directed the accused to appear during the pre-cognisance stage of the proceedings.

What was in the notice?

The order stated, “This court deems it appropriate to issue notice to accused persons as per Proviso to Section 223 BNSS at pre- cognizance stage. Therefore, notice to accused persons be issued for 05.10.2026 on filing of RC/AD.”

Who filed the lawsuit?

Arun Gupta, a Chandigarh-based businessman, filed the suit, alleging that he invested roughly Rs 3 crore to open a Being Human jewellery shop after being persuaded that the company would be profitable.

According to the complaint, Gupta spent more than Rs 1 crore to set up the shop and fulfilled all of the terms given in his agreement with Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd, the licensed marketer of Being Human jewellery.

Complainant said promises were never fulfilled

However, Gupta said that after the store was functioning, the promised business help was never supplied. He also stated that the supply of jewellery became sporadic, disrupting the store's operations and resulting in financial losses.

According to the lawsuit, the supply outlet has been shuttered since February 2020, resulting in inventory interruptions and revenue declines. Gupta claims that the consequent losses amount to many crores.

No response from Salman Khan yet

Furthermore, Gupta said that he had been guaranteed that Salman would open the showroom. However, Salman Khan's brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma, attended the launch instead. He further alleged that six firm employees misrepresented the business prospect, prompting him to invest.

The case is now at the pre-cognisance stage, and notices have been served to the accused. Further procedures are set for October 5, 2026. Salman has yet to react to the case.

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