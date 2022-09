In a shocking turn of events, 's body double Sagar Pandey passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack while working out in the gym this afternoon. The Dabangg Khan mourned his loss in a heartfelt note which reads, "Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon for being there with me . May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank u ? #RIP #SagarPandey." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia to enter Salman Khan's show on this day along with wild card contestants? [View Pics]

Check out Salman Khan's note for Sagar Pandey here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Confirming the news of Sagar's demise, Shah Rukh Khan's body double Prashant Walde told Bollywood Hungama, "Sagar was working in the gym when he suddenly collapsed. He was immediately taken to Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackerey Trauma Care Municipal Hospital at Jogeshwari East, Mumbai. That’s where he was declared dead.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 speculated contestant Shalin Bhanot archives all his Instagram posts; cryptic picture leaves fans wondering [Exclusive]

Prashant was in deep shock as he said that Sagar looked perfectly fit and healthy. "I am quite shocked. He was perfectly fit and healthy. He was too young to pass away. His age must have been around 45-50 years,” he said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Here's how being on Salman Khan's show changed life for Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and more TV stars

Advertisement

In April 2020, Sagar had shared his struggle to provide for his family after the nationwide lockdown. He had said that his work was dried up as film shoots and events came to a halt. He revealed that he used to earn more from stage shows than what he used to get in film shoots.

He had further revealed that he is also an eligible bachelor like Salman Khan. Being the only family member who earns more than his 5 more brothers, he used to take care of their expenses. He hailed from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh and came to Mumbai to become an actor. When things didn't work out, he decided to become a body double to earn a living.

Sagar has played Salman's body double in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Tubelight (2017), Dabangg (2010), Dabangg 2 (2012), Dabangg 3 (2019) among others.