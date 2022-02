Salman Khan's caption on selfie with mother Salma proves he's a mama's boy forever [View Post]

is mumma's boy and he doesn't shy away to flaunt that! The 53-year-old superstar still loves to sleep on his mom Salma Khan's lap and he is indeed lucky to have this special blessing. Salman Khan just a while ago shared a selfie along with his mom, where he is seen lying on her and he captioned the picture by saying, " Maa ki godh... ". The superstar's fans showered all the LOVE and blessing on the actor and within minutes his picture went VIRAL. The picture has more than 307 likes and more than nine thousand comments. Salman Kahn is extremely close to his mom and he often keeps sharing some adorable photos of her mom along with him. Salman is emotionally attached to his mother and she is her strongest pillar too. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill and Shilpa Shetty hold hands like BFFs as they pose together; fans call them 'powerful ladies' [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

In one of his interviews, the actor had reportedly revealed how his mom Salma was very hurt by his father 's second marriage. However slowly and steadily she accepted and is happily living together. In fact, they are the best example of one big happy family. " I can’t bear to see her unhappy. She was very hurt when my father married again; I’d hate it when she’d wait up for him to come home. Then, gradually, mom started accepting it. Dad explained to us that he still loved mom and that he’ll always be around. I was about 10 at that time and it took us quite some time to really accept Helen aunty. Today she’s a part of our family" The actor in one of his interviews even openly said that he is mumma's boy and his mother is the best thing happened to him ever. Also Read - Tiger 3: Vicky Kaushal to fly down to Delhi to spend first Valentine's Day with Katrina Kaif as she shoots with Salman Khan — read deets