Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to join Rohit Shetty's cop universe of Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi? Director spills the beans

When Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif recently appeared on Bigg Boss 15 to promote their film Sooryavanshi, Rohit and Salman Khan were seen discussing the idea of getting Chulbul Pandey to share the universe with Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.