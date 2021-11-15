is one director who has successfully created a shared universe that showcases larger than life stories of police officers. His first film in the franchise, , featured as an honest police officer Bajirao Singham who fight for justice. After its massive success, the franchise continued its glorious run with , starring Ranveer as Simmba Bhalerao and the recent release that featured as Veer Sooryavanshi. And it seems like Rohit Shetty plans to bring in 's Chulbul Pandey from franchise into his cop universe. Also Read - Singham 3: Rohit Shetty refutes speculations that the Ajay Devgn starrer is based on Article 370; REVEALS 'basic idea' he is building on [EXCLUSIVE]

When Rohit Shetty and recently appeared on Bigg Boss 15 to promote their film Sooryavanshi, Rohit and Salman were seen discussing the idea of getting Chulbul Pandey to share the universe with Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. And fans will be elated to know that Rohit and Salman have actually initiated talks about the massive development.

"It's like we have spoken about it, we haven't started writing it. It's too early to talk about anything. Now, I am speaking to him, in a week's time, we'll film Cirkus' last schedule. There's still time for everything to happen. When it'll happen, it'll happen. But at present, we are going back to filming Cirkus," Rohit Shetty told Pinkvilla.

Stakes were at an all-time high for the film industry with director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi releasing in theatres during Diwali. The film has paid off and how. The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just 5 days as a part of its India business. And it has now crossed Rs 150 crore mark in 10 days by earning Rs 30.57 crore during its 2nd weekend.

The film is Rohit Shetty's 9th century at the box-office, grabbing the third spot after Simmba and Singham Returns, to become the fastest Rs 100 crore grosser. Sooryavanshi is Shetty's ambitious addition to his cop universe. The film had suffered multiple setbacks in the past 18 months owing to the theatre shutdown and civil restrictions. But, it has managed to rake in impressive numbers, restoring people's belief in the medium of cinemas.