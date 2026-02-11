Salman Khan's close associate gets THREATENING email, Bishnoi gang link suspected; police probe underway

After Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan's close associate, received a threatening email from someone claiming ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding crores.

A threatening email demanding crores of rupees was sent to Salman Khan's close associate. Earlier, Ranveer Singh was sent a similar threat call. The sender claimed to have connections to the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Mumbai Crime Branch is presently looking into the case, according to IANS, and is monitoring suspects' mobile locations close to a number of celebrities' residences.

No formal complaint from Salman Khan or...

According to Mumbai Police sources, cited by FPJ, the inquiry conducted is still ongoing, and police have maintained increased vigilance. However, neither the actor nor the person in question has yet to file a formal police complaint.

Salman Khan vs Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman's feud with the Bishnoi gang began in 1998 when, while filming Hum Saath Saath Hain, the actor allegedly went hunting and killed a blackbuck, an animal revered by the Bishnoi people. Now jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi publicly stated that his life's ambition was to either kill Salman or force him to apologise for the act.

Why did Ranveer Singh receive a threat call?

According to police, Ranveer received a threatening voicemail on WhatsApp on Tuesday, February 10, requesting crores of rupees in ransom. Mumbai Police are looking for the sender and have increased security outside the 40-year-old actor's home in response to the threat.

Reportedly, the threat was made with the intention of extortion, and police believe that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang may be responsible. Most recently, Ranveer starred in the popular movie Dhurandhar.

A formal investigation into the matter has been initiated by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

