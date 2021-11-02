and Mahesh Majrekar have been close friends for a long time now. But just like his family members, Mahesh also has an issue with Salman not tying the knot even at 55. He said that though Salman is surrounded by his loved ones, he feels the superstar is lonely since he doesn't have a particular someone to whom he can go back. Also Read - Antim star Salman Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday in the coolest way - check out

Pouring his heart out about Salman's single status, Mahesh Majrekar told Siddharth Kannan, "Sometimes what happens is, there are somethings that I can talk to him which normal guy can't talk. I always feel, even now I feel and tell him also, 'Salman, tu shaadi nahi karta uska issue hai mere ko (I have an issue with you not marrying).' I really want... Tomorrow I want to see Salman's son. I feel I can actually talk to him about that. Half the time he just brushes me aside but I really feel he needs someone to come back to."

Mahesh further said that despite earning a huge stardom and there's a typical middle-class person. He said that Salman doesn't have any desires as such as he still stays in his one-bedroom flat. He has very good friends who care about him and Mahesh feels that Salman needs someone to come back to after spending time with his loved ones.

"Sometimes I feel there is, in that whole happy exterior he shows na, sometimes I feel he's lonely. Ek toh na usko kuch shauk nahi hai bahut (He doesn't have any desires as such). You (addressing Siddharth) must've seen where Salman stays (he lives in a flat in Mumbai) which I think is a one-bedroom flat. Half the time when I go (to his) home, he's lying on the sofa in the drawing-room. Sometimes I really feel that behind this man... itna success hai huge success... Uske peeche jo aadmi hai na wo typical middle class aadmi hai (The man behind the successful facade is a middle-class person),” the Antim director said.

He added, "Sometimes I feel he needs someone to come back to because everyone who is with him, his friends, they are all very very good friends. They really love Salman Khan. But wo log wahaan se jaake (When they leave from his side), they go to someone. Whom does Salman go to? (His brothers Arbaaz and Sohail) have their own lives na.”

There's no denying that Salman has been unlucky in love even though he has dated a few women. He even came close to marrying but the wedding was called off. He is currently rumoured to be dating Iulia Vantur, but there has not been any official confirmation about their relationship.