Salman Khan's co-star Daisy Shah makes SHOCKING revelation, recalls harrowing experience that left her shaken

Bollywood Actor Daisy Shah has spoken about an uncomfortable experience from the early days of her career, recalling how a filmmaker's behaviour during an audition meeting left her deeply unsettled which sparked conversations around unsafe experiences of the industry.

In a recent interview, Daisy Shah shared that the incident happened in Mumbai when a filmmaker from the South film industry had come to the city for casting. Several young women had reportedly been called to meet him one by one.

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What Exactly Happened To Make Her Feel Like This?

According to Daisy, she felt uneasy during her interaction because the filmmaker touched her in a way that made her uncomfortable and continued holding her hand. She said the experience immediately put her off and changed the way she looked at the opportunity.

Daisy explained that she has always been uncomfortable with physical contact in general and does not even like getting massages because she dislikes being touched. Because of that, the filmmaker’s actions made her even more uneasy.

Although she did not confront him directly at the time, Daisy said she politely told him she would get back to him about the role. She never contacted him again. The actor chose not to reveal the filmmaker’s identity.

All About Daisy Shah and her films?

Before entering films, Daisy worked closely with choreographer Ganesh Acharya as an assistant and background dancer. She later made her acting debut in Kannada films before becoming widely known after starring opposite Salman Khan in Jai Ho. She also appeared in films like Hate Story 3 and has remained active through reality shows, and digital content.

Most recently, Daisy was seen in the web series Red Room, directed by Amjad Khan. Alongside acting, she has also built a presence on YouTube, where she regularly shares vlogs and behind-the-scenes moments from her everyday life.

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