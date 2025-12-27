Salman Khan's co-star Daisy Shah recalls precious advice he gave her: 'Have learnt...' [EXCLUSIVE]

Daisy Shah recently shared the advice given by Salman Khan to her. The actress shared that he has stood like a rock by her side always. Read on.

On his 60th birthday, Salman Khan’s Jai Ho co-star Daisy Shah shared some good memories with him. She shared that she has learnt a lot of things from the actor. Recalling one of the most expensive learning from Khan is that never stop working on oneself. She further shared that Salman has always stood like a rock by her side. She also stated that she is grateful for his presence in her life. She also wished him happiness on his 60th birthday. Salman Khan turned 60th on December 27. Here is what Daisy Shah said on Salman’s birthday.

Daisy Shah said, “A lot of memories… most of them very very special…. Not widely known n wld like to keep it that way. Have learnt many things from him… but 1 that tops is that he’s asked me to stay by is ‘never stop working on yourself, the world will by default notice it’ The man has stood like a rock by my side and I cldnt be more grateful for his presence in my life. I wish him happiness and all the good things in life always.”

Also Read Daisy Shah’s STUNNING weight loss transformation leaves fans amazed

TRENDING NOW

Daisy Shah and Salman Khan shared screen in Jai Ho. The film is about a former army officer, who launches a novel idea to promote social responsibility among ordinary people. In his journey, he encountered a powerful financial family. Jai Ho stars Salman Khan, Daisy Shah, Tabu, Sana Khan, Danny Denzongpa, Suniel Shetty and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles. The film has been directed by Sohail Khan and produced by Sohail Khan, Sunil Lulla. The movie had a worldwide collection of Rs 195 crore.

Daisy Shah is known for her work in movies like Hate Story 3, Race 3, Hate Story 4, Bhadra, Ramratan, Gujarat 11, Bihu attack, Mystery of the Tattoo, Aakramana, Garam Masala, Bodyguard and Dagdi Chawl 2, to name a few. Her last movie was Mystery Of The Tattoo. The movie also features Myra Sareen, Ameesha Patel, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Joshi, Rohit Raaj, Tom Hendryk, Suki Chott and Saira Pandhal in key roles. The film has been directed by Kalaiarasi Sathappan and produced by Gajinaath Jeyakumar, Kashish Khan, and Anushree Shah. Mystery Of The Tattoo was released in theatres on September 1, 2023. She was last seen in a reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 (KKK 13) in 2023. In the show, she appeared as a contestant. However, the trophy was lifted by Dino James.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more