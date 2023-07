Actress Zareen Khan made a great debut with Veer. She was one of the newcomers launched by Salman Khan. The film did average business and she was instantly compared to Katrina Kaif. In a chat on Reddit, she said that she was from a non-film background, and did not know anything. Zareen Khan said that she took it as a compliment initially but later it backfired badly on her. She said people did not give her a chance to show her individuality as an actress. Zareen Khan said that she too found Katrina Kaif very pretty and first took it as a compliment. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz reacts to her participation in Bigg Boss 17 [Exclusive]

The actress also said that people in Bollywood work on the basis on friendships and not talent. Zareen Khan said this is why many people just cannot prove their talent. She also said that she did not have many connections or networking skills. Zareen Khan said that she lacked the skill to make small talk with people. Zareen Khan is also known for the song Character Dheela. It was for the film Ready in 2011. Salman Khan and she featured in the song. Zareen Khan went on to do a few films but none of them succeeded on a big level.

She has also faced issues due to body-shaming. Zareen Khan said that she weighed over 100 kgs when she was in school and college. The actress said that no would dare to say anything to her. Zareen Khan said she was never bullied. The actress said she faced body-shaming only after she entered the film industry. She told Hindustan Times, "I only faced body-shaming when I entered the film industry. I could not understand. I thought 'I did not face this when I was more than 100kg, and now that I am half the weight, they call me fat!'" Recently, she was seen in a music video with Umar Riaz.