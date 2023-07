In a delightful surprise that brought together the charm of two generations, Bollywood diva Sangeeta Bijlani mesmerized audiences with her graceful dance performance to Alia Bhatt's peppy track Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Sangeetha Bijilani took to her Instagram profile to share a reel of her dancing to the song and it is taking the internet by storm for all the right reasons. Also Read - Salman Khan has been unlucky in love, check all his unsuccessful love stories

The stunning dance rendition showcased the evergreen beauty's timeless elegance and proved that talent knows no boundaries of age or time. Sangeeta's scintillating performance left fans and celebrities alike in awe, celebrating her enduring passion for dance and the indomitable spirit she embodies. Her dance moves are flexible and she has done them with ease. Also Read - Raveena Tandon-Akshay Kumar and more Top 10 jodis who are friends despite an ugly breakup with their exes

Watch the video here:

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Louis (@melvinlouis)

Sangeeta Bijlani's name is synonymous with the '90s Bollywood era, where she was celebrated for her stellar acting, charming presence, and captivating dance moves. Her return to the spotlight for a dance performance brought back cherished memories for her fans who grew up watching her on the silver screen.

Her dance moves resonated with a seamless blend of nostalgia and contemporary charm, reminding fans of the golden era of Bollywood while embracing the current trends in dance.

Sangeeta Bijlani's dance performance received a thunderous response from both fans and celebrities. Social media platforms were flooded with messages of admiration and love for the veteran actress. Many of her fellow Bollywood stars took to their accounts to praise her grace and appreciate the spirit with which she danced.

'