Sussanne Khan, and other Bollywood celebrities, 's ex girlfriend and actress Somy Ali has come out in support of and his son post his arrest in the drug raid conducted on a luxury cruise ship on October 2.

Penning a heartfelt note for Aryan saying many youngsters experiment with drugs, Somy went on to reveal that she has tried pot at the age of 15 and later again with late actress Divya Bharti during the shoot for her 1995 film Andolan.

"What kid has not experimented with drugs? Give me a big freaking break! And let this kid go home. Drugs, similar to prostitution, will never go away which is why both should be decriminalized. This is the epitome of a kid being a kid scenario. No one is a damn saint. I tried pot when I was 15 and then again with Divya Bharti during the shooting of Andolan. No regrets!" Somy wrote on Instagram.

Slamming the judicial system and being compassionate and empathetic towards Aryan, Somy added, "The judicial system is using Aryan to prove a point as this child suffers for no damn reason. How about the judicial system focus on catching rapists and murderers instead?! The US has been fighting a war on drugs since 1971 and yet they are easily accessible to anyone who desires to use them."

She ended her long note by extending her support to SRK, Gauri and Aryan, "My heart goes out to Shah Rukh and Gauri and my prayers are with them. Aryan, you have done nothing wrong and justice will be served, kiddo. #freearyan #facade #justiceforaryan."

Aryan Khan's bail plea is currently being heard in a Mumbai court.