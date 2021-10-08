Salman Khan's ex girlfriend Somy Ali REACTS to Aryan Khan's case: 'I tried pot when I was 15 and then again with Divya Bharti during Andolan shoot'

Penning a heartfelt note for Aryan Khan saying many youngsters experiment with drugs, Somy Ali went on to reveal that she has tried pot at the age of 15 and later again with late actress Divya Bharti during the shoot for her 1995 film Andolan.