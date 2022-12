Pakistan-born actress was rumoured to be in a relationship with superstar in the 90s. After a very brief stint in Hindi films she finally left India in 1999 and thereafter started her NGO, No More Tears, to rescue women from domestic abuse. She has now once again accused Salman of physically abusing her in her now-deleted post. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and more: MOST expensive outfits used by celebs in films

Sharing an old image from a movie scene with Salman, Somy talked about her show getting banned in India and also being threatened with a lawsuit. She used some explicit words while venting out her frustration and accused Salman of physical abuse and sodomy which lasted for many years. Also Read - Salman Khan to Hrithik Roshan: Celebs make a style statement in lungis

Somy went on to call Salman a 'male chauvinistic pig' and also shamed all the male and female actors who are supporting the Tiger 3 actor by also calling him a woman beater. She also made fun of Salman's height and ended her statement saying, "It’s time to go to war." She has now deleted her Instagram post. Also Read - Malaika Arora pregnancy: Arjun Kapoor SLAMS media house for a fake report; Malaika Arora fumes 'F**king disgusting'

Earlier, Somy had hinted that she would expose a certain powerful Bollywood personality who abused his power and position in the industry to exploit multiple women. Although she did not take any names, tagged and had written, "The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused wil come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."

Somy had also revealed that she has experienced domestic violence at home and it is important that the taboo against speaking out against such as ill practice is busted. Her NGO works towards rescuing men, women, and children from domestic violence and has been working non-stop since 2007. She has worked in films such as Anth (1994), Yaar Gaddar (1994), Andolan (1995), and Chupp (1997).