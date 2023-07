Salman Khan's ex, Somy Ali, once again goes cryptic with her post and calls her ex a big superstar and her abuser. Somy often targets Salman Khan and has alleged physical abuse, but the Tiger 3 star often chooses to maintain his silence, and this time too, the ex-actress Somy Ali, who has been living in the USA, took an indirect dig at the superstar and mentioned that he is her abuser and claimed that many will ask her to put down the post, but she isn't afraid of anyone and gives a damn about the judgements. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani targets Avinash Sachdev, calls him the biggest liar; Bebika agrees with her

Somy took to her Instagram and shared a long, cryptic post along with her multiple latest pictures and wrote, I will be told to take down posts. I will be questioned about my sanity. I will be gossiped about having a drinking problem (the irony), yet I will go on because you have not gone through all that humiliation and every form of torture and abuse while no one sided with you because your abuser's a huge star and you are friends with him. He can make or break your career. You believed your friends and assumed would take a stand for you and knew everything because you literally told them and they witnessed it many a times."

Talking a dig at the superstar's being human image, Somy added," Might I add a very good human being stated that this abuser is a very "pyara insaan" remember I. am quoting an actor whom I have the utmost respect for, but I also know why he's in a bind. Point in caes here, you will never shut me up and this too will have an ending, a horror movie with a vey happy ending. And before you troll pitiful souls start shooting your profanities my way, just no that I do not read them and don't have time for it. You did not have lo live my life. You were not behind those closed doors and you have the audacity to claim to know my life, my incidents and all that I endured.".

Somy seems to yet not forget her bitter past with Salman Khan, as she writes her long post she hashtag the actor's name on her post," What I experienced be it good or bad, you don't know it. You are merely speculating and being cruel to a human being who has done nothing to you. Give this some thought please, not just for me, but to many other individuals being bullied online. Let's put an end to this please. It has to stop. #believe #freedomofspeech #mytruth #salmankhan #somyali". Recently, in an interview, Salman Khan called himself unlucky in love.