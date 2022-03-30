Former Bollywood actress made a shocking statement on exposing 'The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood' by citing an example of who had once filed an FIR against domestic violence while she was in a relationship. But the image that she used for her post to convey her message to her fans, grabbed eyeballs. Also Read - Alia Bhatt beats Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan to become the most valued actor on the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report

The silhouette image that shows a couple is a still from a romantic song Aate Jaate Haste Gaate from featuring and Bhagyashree. Tagging Aishwarya's Instagram handle, Somy wrote, "The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused wil come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb." It is not clear why Somy has used this particular image for making a statement.

In 2020, Somy, who runs a foundation No More Tears in the US, had spoken about dealing with sexual harassment and rape since the age of 5. During her interaction with Navixha Bagga of Organicize Your Life, when Somy was about the sexual violence predators being prevalent across cultures, she had said, "Absolutely, it's very depressing that we are approaching 2021, and kudos to Aishwarya Rai because she was the only woman who actually went out and filed an FIR against domestic violence." When the interviewer nodded her head to Somy's answer and added 'while in her relationship' to which Somy further added, "While in her relationship and she was the only for the lack of a better term with the guts and courage to go out and file a police complaint. I respect her and commend her for taking that stand."

Earlier, Somy had revealed the real reason for her breakup with Salman Khan. She had said Salman cheated on her during their relationship which is when she decided to break up with him. Somy Ali also added that she had joined Bollywood to be close to Salman, however, when the actor cheated on her, she left him and left the country as well. She said there was nothing for her left with Salman not in her life anymore.