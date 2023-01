Salman Khan's personal life has always grabbed attention. From his connection with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Katrina Kaif - Salman Khan's love life has always been discussed. In the past, he was allegedly in love with Somy Ali too. Now, 20 years later, Somy Ali has made some severe allegations against him. In several posts on social media, Somy Ali has claimed that she was verbally and physically abused by Salman Khan. In a long note penned on Instagram, Somy Ali revealed why she deleted certain posts and stated that the eight years that she was with Salman Khan were the worst of her existence. Also Read - Trending TV News: Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan's bail rejected; Salman Khan makes 'charity' remark against Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam and more

makes serious allegations against

She started off the post by writing, "The eight years spent with him were the worst years of my entire existence. In addition to tons of affairs and flings he would constantly belittle me by calling me ugly, stupid and dumb. Not a day went by that he wouldn't make me feel worthless and small." She then wrote that Salman Khan would not acknowledge her as his girlfriend and rather berate her nonstop when he did. She accepted that she had many affairs which 'essentially defined as a search for someone who would care for me and love me.' When Salman Khan got to know about the same, he beat her up and stated that only men can cheat not women, claimed Somy Ali. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Most Popular contestant: MC Stan DETHRONES Abdu Rozik; meet the top five stars of the week

In the end she wrote, "I had it the worst in terms of verbal, sexual and physical abuse." Check out her full post below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Poll: Arjun Bijlani picks four contestants who have the best chances to win Salman Khan's show; do you agree with his list?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

In another post, she also answered what took her so long to talk about the incidents with Salman Khan. Read her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

Salman Khan is yet to react to all the allegations made by Somy Ali. Watch this space for more updates.