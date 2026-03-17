Salman Khan's father Salim Khan RETURNS home after getting discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

Salim Khan, a seasoned screenwriter and the father of Salman Khan, was released from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 17.

Veteran screenwriter and father of Salman Khan, Salim Khan, was discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 17, reported Free Press Journal. A family source said he returned home around 10 a.m. with his loved ones by his side. Salim Khan had been admitted to the hospital a month earlier, on February 17, after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. During his stay, he received medical treatment and was allowed to go home once doctors confirmed that his condition had improved.

Salim Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital

Since his admission, the legendary writer has been under careful observation by a group of experts at Lilavati Hospital. During his hospital stay, the clot was treated, and the physicians were pleased with his recovery.

While supporters and well-wishers across sent prayers for his recovery, family members stayed by his side over the course of his treatment.

Friends and family visited Salim Khan while...

Several family members, including Salman, Salim Khan's wife Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shhura Khan, Alvira, and Arpita, paid regular visits to the scriptwriter in the hospital. Helen, a legendary actress, was also among the attendees.

Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar also paid a visit to his old friend and erstwhile creative collaborator, while Arbaaz's son Arhaan and Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan were seen at the hospital.

Salim Khan and Akhtar formed Salim-Javed, one of the most significant scripting teams in Indian film, in the late 1960s.

Salim Khan personal life

In terms of personal matters, Salim Khan and his wife Salma celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in November 2025. At the same time, daughter Arpita Khan and son-in-law Aayush Sharma celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and daughter Alvira are the four children of Salim and Salma, who were married in 1964. Salim wed seasoned actor Helen in 1981.

Salim Khan continues to be one of the most important writers in Indian film. He wrote important films, including Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewaar, Don, and Trishul while working with Salim-Javed.

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